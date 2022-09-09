Editor’s note: The following article is the first in a series of six articles written by Harmony for Hope of West Virginia’s founder, and Preservation Alliance of West Virginia AmeriCorps alumni service member, Carrie Kidd.
The National Civilian Community Corps is a federal Peace Corps Program known as AmeriCorps.
AmeriCorps is the grandchild program of the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC), which helped build the West Virginia State Park system. Babcock, Capacon, and Watoga State parks are examples of recreational facilities built by the CCC.
In 2022, AmeriCorps received 600,000 service member applications. Only 42,000 service members obtained a placement at a nonprofit, government agency, or local school. In West Virginia, 3,100 people served at more than 400 locations throughout the state, mentoring youth, growing local food, restoring historic properties, conserving natural habitats, and more.
An AmeriCorps member is responsible for creating activities for the public of West Virginia which do not end when the member leaves the community.
In Fayetteville, New Roots Community Farm AmeriCorps members help build high tunnels, work in the community garden, manage the market, make deliveries, and more.
In Beckley, Active Southern West Virginia AmeriCorps members have built local run clubs in area schools, trained local community members to do well while volunteering, and provide safe, healthy ways to build confidence in physical activity in the children of Southern West Virginia.
In Mullens, The Rural Appalachian Improvement League is enhancing parks within the city of Mullens by clearing the property and bringing down dilapidated buildings along the Guyandotte River.
An AmeriCorps service member labors through hard work with their reward coming from their neighbor saying, “Thank you,” and not from a wage they have earned.
An AmeriCorps member is someone who enlists in community service for 300 to 1700 hours a year. A service member is not a volunteer, or an employee, but they play a special role in our neighborhoods by helping local community groups.
A service member with the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia AmeriCorps is provided with a taxed living allowance of approximately $20,000 (1700 hours, 2022). If applicable, they receive Medicaid, Mountain Heart Daycare assistance, food stamps, WIC, and housing assistance as the West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources does not consider a living allowance as income.
Once an AmeriCorps member finishes a year of service, they are then eligible to receive an education award of $6,495 that can be used on student loans or furthering their education, or they can choose an end of service stipend payment of approximately $1,800.
AmeriCorps is made available to the area through grants, but more importantly, these programs survive on donations from the community as a grant requires an organization to match the grant dollars.
Our article now gives you an idea of who an AmeriCorps is, what an AmeriCorps member does in the community, and how an AmeriCorps member is compensated for their service. Soon we will be talking more about local AmeriCorps sites and the members that serve throughout Southern West Virginia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.