Tony could see that it was just a matter of time now. His son and daughter-in-law were arguing almost non-stop over money, the kids, the weather, and many other things. Divorce was coming.
He was very concerned about his three grandchildren. What was going to happen to them? Would Tony still be able to see them as much as he did now?
An old friend told him that the Grandparent Visitation Act controls this type of situation. On the internet, he looked it up at WV Code sec. 48-10-501, et. seq.
Tony read that reasonable visitation with a grandchild can be ordered by a judge or family law master when two conditions are met: (1) it is in the best interest of the child, and (2) visitation would not substantially interfere with the parent-child relationship.
A number of friends mentioned that it would be smarter and faster for the grandparents to cooperate with the parents to work out the best plan for visitation. A power struggle with his daughter-in-law or her family was not likely to work out in his favor.
Agreeing to visitation before the divorce becomes final would be the least complex route. This gave him a lot to think about.
If informal efforts between family members for visitation didn’t work, Tony could seek court-ordered visitation. He knew that would be costly, stir up bad feelings, and could take a long time.
Under the Grandparent Visitation Act, the primary focus for the court would be to evaluate and give priority to the parents’ preferences for their child along with considering the best interests of the child.
Based on rights contained in the U.S. Constitution, the court would respect the choices of fit parents to make decisions regarding the care, custody, and control of their children.
Generally, visitation will not be granted by a court when the child’s parent related to the grandparent has not permitted previous visitation.
Even if parents are not married, separated, or having problems, a grandparent can apply for court-ordered visitation when appropriate.
In recent years, the concept of visitation by a “psychological parent,” someone who is not a grandparent or family member, has been considered by courts in West Virginia.
When such a person has played a substantial role in the daily life of the child with the consent and encouragement of the child’s legal parent or guardian, that person may qualify as a psychological parent who can be given visitation rights.
Visitation disagreements and the after-effects of a divorce can become highly inflammatory. Tony was hoping to avoid that for everyone’s sake. He was thinking of the long-term toll it would have on his grandkids.
Visitation rights and other legal issues faced by West Virginia residents, ages 60 and over, can be discussed by calling 800–229–5068, the West Virginia Senior Legal Aid hotline. A staff attorney will provide assistance at no charge.
Deb Miller, JD, is a volunteer for West Virginia Senior Legal Aid.
