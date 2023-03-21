No one is immune to issues that can adversely affect their mental health, including men and women nearing retirement age and those who are already retired. Though the term “golden years” suggests life in retirement is one sunny day after another, many individuals 60 and older are dealing with mental health issues.
According to the World Health Organization, approximately 15 percent of the world’s adults aged 60 and over suffer from a mental disorder. What makes that statistic even more troubling is that the WHO acknowledges it likely doesn’t paint the most accurate picture of seniors and mental health, as depression is often undiagnosed among older men and women and untreated because it co-occurs with other issues affecting seniors.
In the past, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has acknowledged that late-life anxiety was not readily understood. However, much progress has been made in recent years thanks to a heightened awareness of the problem of seniors and mental health. That means seniors now have ample resources they can look to as they seek to learn what they can do to safeguard their mental health.
Recognizing warning signs
The National Institute of Mental Health notes that recognizing the signs of mental health issues is the first step to getting treatment. Mental health issues vary, and individuals with anxiety will likely experience different symptoms than those with depression. But the NIMH notes that the following are some of the warning signs of mental health issues.
• Noticeable changes in mood, energy level, or appetite
• Feeling flat or having trouble feeling positive emotions
• Difficulty sleeping or sleeping too much
• Difficulty concentrating, feeling restless, or on edge
• Increased worry or feeling stressed
• Anger, irritability, or aggressiveness
• Ongoing headaches, digestive issues, or pain
• Misuse of alcohol or drugs
• Sadness or hopelessness
• Suicidal thoughts
• Engaging in high-risk activities
• Obsessive thinking or compulsive behavior
• Thoughts or behaviors that interfere with work, family, or social life
• Engaging in thinking or behavior that is concerning to others
• Seeing, hearing, and feeling things that other people do not see, hear, or feel
Seeking help
As noted, a growing awareness of mental health issues and how they affect seniors has translated to more available resources for aging men and women who need help. Within the United States, seniors can visit the NIMH Help for Mental Illnesses webpage (https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/find-help) to access contact information for various groups that help people in times of mental health crises. In Canada, individuals can visit the Canadian Mental Health Association at https://cmha.ca/find-help/find-cmha-in-your-area/ for contact information for various groups across the country.
Behaviors that can be beneficial
The National Institute on Aging notes that most cases of depression cannot be prevented. However, the NIA also notes that healthy lifestyle changes can have long-term benefits of seniors’ mental health. Such changes include:
• Being physically active
• Eating a healthy diet that can reduce risk for diseases that can bring on disability and depression
• Getting adequate sleep, which for seniors is between seven to nine hours per night
• Remaining socially active, including regular contact with friends and family
• Participating in activities you enjoy
• Sharing mental issues or concerns with friends, family members and your physician
Research indicates that seniors are vulnerable to mental health issues. More information about how to combat and overcome such issues is available at nimh.nih.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.