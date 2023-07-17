The Mountaineer Challenge Academy is pleased to announce Class 1-23 as the 60th class to complete this West Virginia National Guard Program. Commencement exercises were held Friday, June 16 at Camp Dawson in Kingwood. A total of 70 graduates from 27 counties across the State of West Virginia successfully completed the requirements for graduation. Major Holli Nelson congratulated the cadets and gave the commencement address.
Locally, Cadet Samuel Williams, son of James and Tina Williams of Pax, was in Platoon 4.
Cadet Williams was recognized for receiving the Academic Most Improved Cadet, Highest Academic Point, Honor's List, Instructor's List, S2C Award, Mentorship, Good Conduct Award as well as obtaining the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons.
During his time at the Academy, Cadet Williams served as Assistant Platoon Leader (3).
All graduating cadets have completed the residential phase of Challenge, which includes activities in eight core component areas ranging from Service to Community to Employability Skills. Cadets in this class provided 3864.61 hours of service to community for such organizations as Operation Gratitude, Chestnut Ridge Park, Adopt A Highway, Trout for Cheat, PATCH Coalition of Taylor County, and Friends of Cheat.
Following graduation, these cadets will begin a one-year post-residential phase of Challenge that includes placement activities in education and/or employment.
Applications are currently being accepted for Class 2-23 South that begins in October. Call toll-free at 1-800-529-7700 for more information.
