Huse Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Fayetteville will once again participate in the annual National Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 17.
National nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) announced recently that Huse Memorial Park will join in the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach, as an official location for 2022. This is the fourth year that the cemetery will participate in the national program.
According to organizers, Wreaths Across America started as a simple gesture of thanks that has grown into a national movement of dedicated volunteers and communities coming together to not only remember the nation’s fallen and honor their service, but to teach the next generation about the sacrifices made for us to live freely. This year, there will be more than 3,400 participating locations placing veterans’ wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day with more than two million volunteers coming together.
Join Huse Memorial Park and Mausoleum at 12 p.m. that day to honor the local heroes laid to rest there, to ensure that the individuals who served to protect the freedoms of our country never be forgotten and to bring the community together in patriotic commemoration.
Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission — Remember, Honor, Teach — is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.
All Wreaths Across America Day events are non-political/religious events, open to all people. For more information, to donate or to sign up to volunteer, visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/WVHUSE. Cathy Jo Bryant is the WAA location coordinator for Huse Memorial Park and Mausoleum, which is located at 124 Park Drive, Fayetteville, WV 25840.
• • •
High Lawn Memorial Park in Oak Hill will be also among those locally sponsoring a Wreaths Across America celebration at noon on Dec. 17.
Wreaths will be laid that day and will remain until mid-January.
The Oak Hill ceremony will include a special tribute to Hershel "Woody" Williams. Williams received the Medal of Honor for his valiant efforts during the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II. At the time of his death on June 29, 2022, he was the last living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II.
