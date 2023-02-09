Pictured at the inaugural meeting of the state Leaders of Literacy Advisory Council in Charleston are, front, from left, Amelia Courts, Michelle Wolfe, Debra Sullivan, Alys Smith, State Superintendent David L. Roach, Senator Amy Grady, Morgan Miller and Amber Nichols; and back, Tarabeth Heineman, Dawn Miller, JoDee Decker, Lori Dubrawka, Mickey Blackwell, Angela Curfman, Connie Stout-O’Dell, David Gladkosky, Cheryl Ann Jeffers, Fred Albert, Maggie Holley, Kayla Benson, Elisha Lewis, Donna Atwood, Stephanie Hyre, Randall Reid-Smith, Vickie Shannon, Regina Woodcock, Chris Rockenstein, Donna Peduto, Susan Collins, Deputy State Superintendent Sara Stankus and Jim Brown.