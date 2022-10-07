West Virginia Public Broadcasting will host History Alive! Harriet Tubman at remaining events at four high schools in the state. The presentations are made possible with support from the West Virginia Humanities Council and Maryland Public Television. The events are open to the public. Individuals are encouraged to contact the school to attend.
Events are as follows:
• Oct. 13 — South Charleston High School, 10 a.m., auditorium
• Oct. 13 — St. Albans High School, 1 p.m., auditorium
• Oct. 20 — Riverside High School, 9:30 a.m., auditorium
• Oct. 20 — Capital High School, 2 p.m., auditorium
"Learning about our past helps us to understand and improve our future," states Maggie Holley, WVPB education director. "Harriet Tubman and Fredrick Douglass are two very prominent figures in history that shaped today's world.
"When I read about this project, I saw an opportunity to bring together a variety of ages and backgrounds to discuss how Tubman and Douglass endured such hardship but found strength in freedom."
Each History Alive! presentation has three parts, including the character monologue, a discussion the character initiates with the audience and the closing discussion with the presenter. At the conclusion, the presenter breaks character to answer questions and continue the discussion as a researcher, rather than as the historical character. These presentations coincide and will highlight the airing of two new documentaries on WV Public Broadcasting in October. "Harriet Tubman: Visions of Freedom" aired on Oct. 4. "Becoming Frederick Douglass" will air on WVPB at 10 p.m. on Oct. 11.
Co-productions of Firelight Films and Maryland Public Television (MPT), the films are directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Stanley Nelson.
Tubman is a woman known as a conductor of the Underground Railroad, who repeatedly risked her own life and freedom to liberate others from slavery.
Douglass was born into slavery and became one of the most prominent statesmen and influential voices for democracy in American history.
Additional information and resources about the films are available at tubmandouglassfilms.com.
