The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) is partnering with West Virginia Public Broadcasting (WVPB) to deliver student engagement content for the state’s students amid the COVID-19 statewide school closure.
WVDE officials reported the partnership will provide students with access to a twice-weekly program called “Education Station,” helping them to keep their skills sharp, stay connected to the learning process, and supplementing other resources from their schools and counties.
The program is currently offered through WVPB’s statewide television network, and delivers two 30-minute programs from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“Education Station” will be developed and provided by educators at the WVDE as well as those in the field, and will address the critical need to provide access to learning opportunities, regardless of internet connectivity or operational devices at the student’s home, officials said.
“The partnership with WVPB helps us to stay engaged with children and families during this challenging time,” West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch said. “The school closure has required us to be creative, flexible and focused on meeting the needs of our children, and I am grateful for West Virginia Public Broadcasting, and their enthusiasm for helping us meet this need.”
WVPB Executive Director Chuck Roberts said the station is excite to be collaborating with WVDE in providing an education resource such as this during a time of need.
“Our mission is to educate, inspire, and inform using our statewide television, radio, and digital network and we are so pleased to work with the WVDE in providing this essential at-home learning service. The hope is that we can help keep teachers and students connected and engaged during this unprecedented time.”
WVPB is available on many cable systems throughout the state, as well as over the air.
The WVDE has compiled additional resources for educators and families on the WVDE website. These resources include both technology-driven and screen-free options for grades pre-k through 12. The can be found by visiting https://wvde.us/covid19/resources/.
