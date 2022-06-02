The West Virginia Humanities Council elected four new members to its board of directors at its spring board meeting held on April 22. The council’s board of directors is composed of 23 citizens from across the state. The board meets three times per year. Members are elected to a three-year term and may be elected to one additional three-year term. The council also elected officers.
New members are Rita Helmick-Hedrick of Glenville, Paul Papadopoulos of Charleston, Karen Rice of Parkersburg and Jane Sargent of Barboursville. Laurie Erickson of Huntington, Kelli Johnson of Huntington, Dan McCarthy of Fayetteville, Megan Tarbett of Hurricane and John Unger of Martinsburg were elected to second terms.
The Humanities Council thanked departing board members Leslie Dillon of Chapmanville, Tia McMillan of Shepherdstown, D.F. Mock of Charleston and Ray Smock of Martinsburg for their time and service as dedicated members of the board.
The council also elected Megan Tarbett of Hurricane as president, George “Gib” Brown of as vice president, Margaret Mary Layne of Huntington as treasurer and Kelli Johnson of Huntington as secretary to two-year terms.
For more information, visit the council’s website at www.wvhumanities.org or call 304-346-8500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.