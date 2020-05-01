LEWISBURG – The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s (WVSOM) Class of 2020 won’t get the opportunity to walk across the stage to accept their diplomas or toss their caps in the air to commemorate their four-year milestone of completing medical school.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and continued guidelines of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice not allowing large group gatherings, WVSOM canceled its 2020 graduation ceremony scheduled for May 30 on the school’s campus in Lewisburg.
“The decision was made with the highest consideration for the health and safety of our students, their families and friends, WVSOM faculty and staff, and the Lewisburg community,” said WVSOM President James W. Nemitz, Ph.D. “It is a sad day for our graduating students who have worked so very hard to reach this milestone in their careers. We will look for ways to honor and recognize our graduates both collectively and individually. We are so proud of them and lament not being able to celebrate their accomplishments on campus.”
Plans for an alternative virtual commencement and graduation awards ceremony are in the works with Class of 2020 student leaders and WVSOM staff. In addition to reviewing options by other higher education institutions, Nemitz also extended an invitation for the soon-to-be graduates to return for a class reunion and participate in the 2021 graduation ceremony.
