Oak Hill, WV (25901)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 87F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.