LEWISBURG — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) was listed fourth in the nation by U.S. News & World Report for producing the most primary care residents.
The 2021 edition of the publication’s “America’s Best Graduate Schools” recognized WVSOM for the 22nd consecutive year.
The report shows that 70.2 percent of WVSOM graduates from 2017 to 2019 entered primary care residencies upon their completion of medical school.
The recognition shows WVSOM is successfully achieving its mission to support and develop graduate medical education training that encourages graduates to practice primary care in rural areas.
“We have always been confident that we are one of the leading medical schools in the nation to offer programs to graduates that make it easy for them to want to choose to practice in primary care and, for many, in rural or underserved areas,” said WVSOM President James W. Nemitz, Ph.D.
“The fact that we continue to be recognized for producing primary care residents is evidence that WVSOM is fulfilling its mission each year with new graduates.”
Once students successfully complete medical school, they enter a residency program to further expand their knowledge in specific fields of study. While primary care, which encompasses family medicine, internal medicine and pediatrics, is the leading specialty of WVSOM graduates, they are well prepared and can choose to practice in any specialty, and do practice in a variety of specialties such as surgery, urology, pulmonology and dermatology.
“WVSOM’s curriculum and complementary programs are focused on educating students to be the most well-rounded physicians they can be. We strive to educate students as lifelong learners in regard to their medical career and in serving the communities in which they live. While WVSOM does place an emphasis on educating students who want to enter primary care residencies, our graduates are represented in most specialty areas,” said Craig Boisvert, D.O., WVSOM’s vice president for academic affairs and dean.
Medical school deans and senior faculty from across the U.S. determined the U.S. News & World Report listings based on educational programs. Results were collected from a survey of accredited allopathic and osteopathic medical schools across the country. The report recognizes institutions that offer top programs spanning fields of study such as business, law, medicine, engineering and education.
