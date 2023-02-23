As prospective students make decisions and start to plan for college, many will begin to seek scholarships and financial aid opportunities. West Virginia University Extension’s 4-H Youth Development program provides many scholarship opportunities for 4-H’ers who want to further their education.
Passionate and generous donors have provided financial support throughout the years so that deserving West Virginia students can continue their education after high school. Interested students can explore available scholarship opportunities online.
"More and more West Virginia students want to enhance their education and seek opportunities to broaden their experiences, so scholarships have become increasingly important,” said Brent Clark, director of 4-H Youth Development.
“Through the generous support of donors who value education and life experiences attained through post-secondary education, we are fortunate to have a number of scholarships available to our 4-H’ers. We encourage students who are attending college to review the scholarships available and submit an application for consideration.”
4-H scholarships range in the amount awarded and eligibility requirements, but there is something for everyone. Some scholarships are county-specific, while others are based on need or interests. Students interested should fill out the online application at https://wvu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6XMELZTxPPNQyGO.
A list of other available scholarships can be found at https://extension.wvu.edu/youth-family/4h/scholarships.
“Paying for higher education is a concern for a lot of families in West Virginia, and these scholarships are a way for 4-H youth to continue their education and be rewarded for their hard work,” said Rachel Meininger, WVU Extension recruitment director. “WVU Extension and 4-H are dedicated to helping youth advance their futures through higher education, and these scholarships are one way we can support them.”
The deadline for most of the scholarships is March 1 and students must reapply each year for scholarship consideration. Students who have questions may contact Rachel Meininger, WVU Extension recruitment director.
WVU also offers a $500 leadership scholarship for any freshman 4-H’er who has attended the National 4-H Conference, served as a delegate at the National 4-H Congress or received a charting pin. Students must meet all program requirements and apply by the June 1 deadline. More information about this leadership award, including how to apply, is available on the Student Financial Support and Services website at https://financialaid.wvu.edu/home/scholarships/freshmen/leadership.
