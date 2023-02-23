West Virginia University has released its Fall 2022 list of graduates.
Thousands of graduates participated in two commencement ceremonies at the Coliseum on Dec. 17.
The final total graduate number for the 2022 fall semester was 1,432.
Local graduates are listed below by hometown.
Danese — Dakota Bennett, human resource management
Fayetteville — Mason Harp, marketing; Christopher Marty, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Tyler Matheny, physics; Elizabeth Rahall, biology
Glen Jean — Anais Breeden, environmental, soil and water sciences
Hico — Abagail Carte, integrated marketing communications; Roger Carte, geology
Mount Hope — Destiny Hess, literacy education
Oak Hill — Garrett Vargo, general business
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.