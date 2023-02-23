Commencement

WVU graduates celebrate during commencement on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at the Coliseum.

 Matt Sunday/WVU Photo

West Virginia University has released its Fall 2022 list of graduates.

Thousands of graduates participated in two commencement ceremonies at the Coliseum on Dec. 17.

The final total graduate number for the 2022 fall semester was 1,432.

Local graduates are listed below by hometown.

Danese — Dakota Bennett, human resource management

Fayetteville — Mason Harp, marketing; Christopher Marty, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Tyler Matheny, physics; Elizabeth Rahall, biology

Glen Jean — Anais Breeden, environmental, soil and water sciences

Hico — Abagail Carte, integrated marketing communications; Roger Carte, geology

Mount Hope — Destiny Hess, literacy education

Oak Hill — Garrett Vargo, general business

