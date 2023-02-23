WVU

West Virginia University has released its Fall 2022 President’s and Dean’s lists.

A total of 6,829 students earned honors during the fall semester. 

In all, 3,815 students were named to the Dean’s list, having earned 3.5 grade point averages or higher. 

The university’s President’s list includes 3,014 students who earned 4.0 GPAs. 

Listed below are the local students who earned President’s list and Dean’s list status for the term.

President’s list

Beckwith — Chase Berry, history

Fayetteville — Valerie Adkins, social work; Kiya Babkirk, exercise physiology; Kaitlin Bainer, biochemistry; John Kincaid, accounting; Victoria Mackowiak, exercise physiology; Matthew Mrozek, business; Harlan Osborne, advertising and public relations; Elizabeth Rahall, biology

Hico — Abagail Carte, integrated marketing communications; Roger Carte, geology; Anthony Fox, graphic design

Kincaid — Ayden Cook, mathematics, physics

Montgomery — Aman Malhotra, biology

Mount Carbon — Jadyn Allen, human performance and health

Mount Hope — Rachel Allen, interior design

Oak Hill — Lane Jordan, psychology; Bradley Lokant, biochemistry; Chelsea Pack, biomedical engineering; Molly Pino, political science; Emily Surface, accounting; Alyssa Wolfe, neuroscience

Scarbro — Kade Legg, business

Dean’s list

Fayette County

Fayetteville — Conner Dangerfield, engineering; Mason Harp, marketing; Dominic Higginbotham, political science; Cathryn Priddy, pre-nursing; Josie Salvatore, exploratory pathway; Georgia White, exercise physiology

Glen Jean — Anais Breeden, environmental, soil and water sciences

Hico — Emily Major, history

Layland — Chandra Harrah, Regents Bachelor of Arts

Oak Hill — Breya Blake, pre-nursing; Riley Gray, nursing; Haley Keffer, exploratory pathway, Marcayla King, biochemistry; Kaleb Shifflett, engineering; Alexus Tygrett, biology; Garrett Vargo, general business

Kanawha County

Belle — Shayna Gillenwater, youth and family sciences; Gage Pauley, management information systems

Dawes — Kailey Huffman, biology

Handley — Brynna Copning, exploratory pathway

Nicholas County

Belva — Kenzie Irvin, healthcare pathway

Tags

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you