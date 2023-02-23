West Virginia University has released its Fall 2022 President’s and Dean’s lists.
A total of 6,829 students earned honors during the fall semester.
In all, 3,815 students were named to the Dean’s list, having earned 3.5 grade point averages or higher.
The university’s President’s list includes 3,014 students who earned 4.0 GPAs.
Listed below are the local students who earned President’s list and Dean’s list status for the term.
President’s list
Beckwith — Chase Berry, history
Fayetteville — Valerie Adkins, social work; Kiya Babkirk, exercise physiology; Kaitlin Bainer, biochemistry; John Kincaid, accounting; Victoria Mackowiak, exercise physiology; Matthew Mrozek, business; Harlan Osborne, advertising and public relations; Elizabeth Rahall, biology
Hico — Abagail Carte, integrated marketing communications; Roger Carte, geology; Anthony Fox, graphic design
Kincaid — Ayden Cook, mathematics, physics
Montgomery — Aman Malhotra, biology
Mount Carbon — Jadyn Allen, human performance and health
Mount Hope — Rachel Allen, interior design
Oak Hill — Lane Jordan, psychology; Bradley Lokant, biochemistry; Chelsea Pack, biomedical engineering; Molly Pino, political science; Emily Surface, accounting; Alyssa Wolfe, neuroscience
Scarbro — Kade Legg, business
Dean’s list
Fayette County
Fayetteville — Conner Dangerfield, engineering; Mason Harp, marketing; Dominic Higginbotham, political science; Cathryn Priddy, pre-nursing; Josie Salvatore, exploratory pathway; Georgia White, exercise physiology
Glen Jean — Anais Breeden, environmental, soil and water sciences
Hico — Emily Major, history
Layland — Chandra Harrah, Regents Bachelor of Arts
Oak Hill — Breya Blake, pre-nursing; Riley Gray, nursing; Haley Keffer, exploratory pathway, Marcayla King, biochemistry; Kaleb Shifflett, engineering; Alexus Tygrett, biology; Garrett Vargo, general business
Kanawha County
Belle — Shayna Gillenwater, youth and family sciences; Gage Pauley, management information systems
Dawes — Kailey Huffman, biology
Handley — Brynna Copning, exploratory pathway
Nicholas County
Belva — Kenzie Irvin, healthcare pathway
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.