West Virginia University has released its Spring 2022 Dean’s and President’s lists.

Altogether, 6,007 students earned honors during the spring semester.

In all, 3,403 students were named to the Dean’s list, having earned 3.5 grade point averages or higher.

The university’s President’s list includes 2,604 students who earned 4.0 GPAs.

Below are the names of area students who earned the academic honors.

WVU Dean’s List

Fayette

Beckwith — Chase Berry, history

Fayetteville — Kaitlin Bainer, biochemistry; Jordan Dempsey, marketing; Christopher Marty, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Jordon Nibert, mechanical engineering; Nayreschca Pacheco Sanchez, women’s and gender studies

Glen Jean — Gillian Breeden, computer engineering; Brianna Wingrove, health informatics and information management

Hico —Abagail Carte, integrated marketing communications

Layland — Chandra Harrah, Regents Bachelor of Arts

Oak Hill — Riley Gray, pre-nursing; Dalton Perdue, health and well-being; Alexus Tygrett, biology; Garrett Vargo, general business

Scarbro — Madison Giles, liberal arts and humanities pathway

Kanawha

Belle — Gage Pauley, business

Pratt — David Tincher, public health

Shrewsbury — Seth Wolfe, computer science

• • •

WVU President’s List

Fayette

Fayetteville — Valerie Adkins, social work; Kiya Babkirk, exercise physiology; Caleb Bailes, general business; Mason Harp, marketing; Victoria Mackowiak, exercise physiology; Georgia White, exercise physiology

Hico — Roger Carte, geology; Anthony Fox, graphic design

Hilltop — Alec Love, exercise physiology

Kincaid — Ayden Cook, mathematics

Meadow Bridge — Trevor Ford, physics and chemistry

Mount Carbon — Jadyn Allen, exercise physiology

Mount Hope — Rachel Allen, interior design; Emily Boyd, human performance and health

Oak Hill — Lane Jordan, psychology; Bradley Lokant, biochemistry; Chelsea Pack, biomedical engineering; Molly Pino, political science

Scarbro — Kade Legg, exploratory pathway

Kanawha

Belle — Jacob Syner, accounting

