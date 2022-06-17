West Virginia University has released its Spring 2022 Dean’s and President’s lists.
Altogether, 6,007 students earned honors during the spring semester.
In all, 3,403 students were named to the Dean’s list, having earned 3.5 grade point averages or higher.
The university’s President’s list includes 2,604 students who earned 4.0 GPAs.
Below are the names of area students who earned the academic honors.
WVU Dean’s List
Fayette
Beckwith — Chase Berry, history
Fayetteville — Kaitlin Bainer, biochemistry; Jordan Dempsey, marketing; Christopher Marty, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Jordon Nibert, mechanical engineering; Nayreschca Pacheco Sanchez, women’s and gender studies
Glen Jean — Gillian Breeden, computer engineering; Brianna Wingrove, health informatics and information management
Hico —Abagail Carte, integrated marketing communications
Layland — Chandra Harrah, Regents Bachelor of Arts
Oak Hill — Riley Gray, pre-nursing; Dalton Perdue, health and well-being; Alexus Tygrett, biology; Garrett Vargo, general business
Scarbro — Madison Giles, liberal arts and humanities pathway
Kanawha
Belle — Gage Pauley, business
Pratt — David Tincher, public health
Shrewsbury — Seth Wolfe, computer science
• • •
WVU President’s List
Fayette
Fayetteville — Valerie Adkins, social work; Kiya Babkirk, exercise physiology; Caleb Bailes, general business; Mason Harp, marketing; Victoria Mackowiak, exercise physiology; Georgia White, exercise physiology
Hico — Roger Carte, geology; Anthony Fox, graphic design
Hilltop — Alec Love, exercise physiology
Kincaid — Ayden Cook, mathematics
Meadow Bridge — Trevor Ford, physics and chemistry
Mount Carbon — Jadyn Allen, exercise physiology
Mount Hope — Rachel Allen, interior design; Emily Boyd, human performance and health
Oak Hill — Lane Jordan, psychology; Bradley Lokant, biochemistry; Chelsea Pack, biomedical engineering; Molly Pino, political science
Scarbro — Kade Legg, exploratory pathway
Kanawha
Belle — Jacob Syner, accounting
