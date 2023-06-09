BECKLEY — The West Virginia University System, including the WVU School of Nursing and West Virginia Institute of Technology (WVU Tech), and New River Community and Technical College (New River CTC) announced a new agreement to assist New River CTC’s Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) graduates in continuing their education.
The new agreement gives students who have completed New River CTC’s ADN program and received RN licensure the opportunity to continue their education in the WVU School of Nursing RN to BSN program.
“WVU Tech is a tremendous partner to New River CTC. Working together, we have been able to establish many pathways to assist our graduates in furthering their education ensuring that credits transfer to make earning a bachelor’s degree more attainable for our graduates,” explained New River CTC President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver.
"The WVU School of Nursing is thrilled to be offering this opportunity alongside WVU Tech and New River CTC," said Dr. Tara Hulsey, dean and E. Jane Martin Endowed Professor. "Creating these pathways will help grow the nursing workforce and provide nurses a chance to climb the clinical ladder through higher education."
Currently, 14 bachelor’s degree career paths have been developed to allow New River CTC graduates to build on their associate degree in pursuing a bachelor’s degree through the WVU system eliminating unnecessary course duplication. Both institutions plan to add additional pathways in the future.
For more information about programs offered at New River CTC, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739. The signed agreement and all established pathways will be posted to https://registrar.wvu.edu/transfer/articulation-agreements/new-river-community-technical-college.
