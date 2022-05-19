WVU Tech is celebrating its first two graduates of the hospitality (culinary) program from the Beckley campus.
The hospitality (culinary) program is a two-year associate degree offered through WVU Potomac State College on the Tech campus.
Ashley Isaacs of Fayetteville and Emma Keppe of Beckley make up the the first class from the program, which began on Tech’s campus in 2020.
Both Isaacs and Keppe said they had always wanted to go to culinary school, but there wasn’t anywhere locally they could pursue that. When the program launched in Beckley, they both made the transition to WVU Tech.
"It makes me feel so good to see people enjoy the things I make," Isaacs said in a Tech press release. "It feels like I am where I’m supposed to be."
Both students have secured internships this summer. Isaacs will be interning at Glade Springs Resort, while Keppe will be moving to Morgantown to complete her internship at the Cupcakerie.
Get more information about the culinary program on the WVU Tech website.
Check out a video about the first graduates and their experiences in the program on the school's YouTube channel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.