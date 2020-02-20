WVU Tech will host a celebration Friday, March 6, and Saturday, March 7, to honor two Alumni of the Year awardees and the Nelson Distinguished Young Alumni Award winner for 2020.
According to WVU Tech officials, Friday’s festivities will include a reception to honor the 1990 WVIAC men’s basketball championship team at the newly opened Barrett-Kelley Athletic Hall of Fame, and during Saturday’s festivities, the university will host a number of alumni events, including an alumni basketball game at 1 p.m. in the Van Meter Gymnasium and an awards dinner at 5 p.m. at 410 Neville Street.
The dinner will recognize Jack Nuckols, class of 1964, as the Alumnus of the Year for the College of Business Humanities and Social Sciences, officials reported. Nuckols taught in WVU Tech’s printing management program for 50 years, where he helped the program earn a national reputation for quality.
Bob DeHart, class of 1972, will be honored as the Alumnus of the Year for the Leonard C. Nelson College of Engineering and Sciences, officials stated. DeHart went on to build a successful four-decade career in engineering and energy, taking him all over the world.
The dinner will also recognize the Nelson Distinguished Young Alumni recipient, Lindsay McDowall Davis, class of 2015. Davis, who landed a coveted internship at NASA during her time at WVU Tech, is a corrosion engineer at the University of Dayton Research Institute.
Davis works in the U.S. Air Force Corrosion Prevention and Control Office, serving weapons systems in the U.S. Air Force as the lead corrosion engineer.
For more information or to purchase tickets for the set of events, visit alumni.wvutech.edu.
