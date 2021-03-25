To many, life during the past year has seemed as if we're living on a different planet.
Life as the world knew it at the beginning of this month one year ago practically screeched to a halt when a newly discovered coronavirus, commonly called Covid-19 because it was first observed in late 2019, threatened to spread unchecked around the world.
Shutdowns soon occurred across the state, the nation and the world and everyone's lives changed dramatically. To this date, over 122.5 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported worldwide as the global death toll nears 3 million.
Cases of Covid-19 in the United States more than double the number in the country with the second highest number: nearly 30 million in the U.S. compared to nearly 12 million in Brazil. More than 540,000 individuals have died at the hands of the coronavirus in the U.S.
Virtual school and working from home, placing pick-up or delivery grocery orders, dining in rather than eating out, wearing masks, social distancing and quarantining have left local residents, along with those around the world, living in "a new normal."
Depression, loneliness and increased drinking and drug abuse have been prevalent, but so have innovation, individual discoveries of previously unknown skills and the exploration of the natural world around us.
Inside this week's print edition is the annual progress edition produced by the staffs of The Montgomery Herald and The Fayette Tribune. Its title: A New Normal. Take a look. The edition also includes a look at new things going on in the area, as well as the state.
