FAYETTEVILLE — Fayette County Clerk Alicia Treadway says her office is receiving a steady stream of applications for absentee ballots for the June 9 primary election.
As previously announced by Secretary of State Mac Warner, voters who do not want to vote in person due to the coronavirus situation are eligible to request an absentee ballot by mail. Voters may still vote in-person during early voting (May 27 to June 6) or on Election Day (June 9).
"We are receiving around 800-1,000 applications a day," Treadway said on April 27.
Fayette County currently has slightly more than 28,000 registered voters. Absentee ballot applications were sent out to eligible voters. The deadline to return an application to the clerk's office for processing is June 3. Applications received after June 3, even if postmarked, can't be accepted by law.
For more information, Fayette County voters can call 304-574-4235, 304-574-4236, 304-574-4232 or 304-574-4227. Or, email fayettecounty@wvsos.com.
People are reminded they must vote the party in which they are registered in a primary election. Treadway tells potential voters if they are requesting absentee ballots and if they are registered as a non-partisan or an independent voter, they must specify on the application the party ballot on which they want to cast their votes. If they do not specify, voters will receive a non-partisan ballot featuring only races for board of education, magistrates and judges.
Treadway stressed another note of importance for potential voters. "The mail-in application request is not the document to change your (registration) information," she said. That must be done separately.
The deadline to register to vote or update your voter registration for the primary election is May 19.
For up-to-date election information, include voter registration, finding your polling location, checking absentee ballot status or registering to vote, contact the county clerk's office or go to GoVoteWV.com.
