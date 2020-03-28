Book Sale — The monthly SALS book sale scheduled for Saturday, April 4 has been canceled. If conditions warrant holding the May sale, hundreds of books will be available at clearance prices. An announcement regarding the May sale will be made near the end of April.
Democrat County Conventions — In light of the COVID-19 health crisis, the West Virginia Democratic Party has rescheduled county conventions. County conventions were originally scheduled for Saturday, March 28 and will now be held on Saturday, May 16, according to a decision this week by the West Virginia State Democratic Executive Committee. The West Virginia Democratic Party is contacting all County Chairs and providing them with the current changes and we will release further details as they become available.
Montgomery Area Lions Club — The Montgomery Area Lions Club has canceled its meetings for April and May.
Little Lecture —The West Virginia Humanities Council’s Little Lecture originally scheduled for Sunday, April 26 has been postponed. “Black Huntington and Rise of the African American Middle Class,” by Dr. Cicero Fain, will be rescheduled at a later date. For more information, visit www.wvhumanities.org or contact Kyle Warmack at 304-346-8500 or warmack@wvhumanities.org.
