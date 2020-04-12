CHARLESTON — Advocates for abused children worry that as people continue to follow the stay-at-home order in West Virginia, child abuse may increase, and go unreported.
West Virginia already has the higher rate of children in state custody in the nation, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials have said. In March, about 7,200 children were in state custody.
Julia Kesler, director of permanency services at Children’s Home Society of West Virginia, noted that as families isolate, children are in less contact with people the state typically relies on to report signs of child abuse, such as doctors and school teachers.
Governor Jim Justice closed schools on March 13. He’s also suspended “elective” medical procedures and ordered people to stay home as much as possible, only leaving for essential needs like groceries or prescriptions.
“I just worry that if kids are isolated at home with their parents and they’re not in school, and they’re in not in childcare of after-school care, and people in the community aren’t seeing kids, they’re at risk of being abused,” Kesler said.
“Then there’s nobody to see these kids and be able to report if anything’s wrong. If families are really isolating at home, and stressors become high and tempers flame, or if kids are being neglected, families are staying at home and kids aren’t out, who’s going to see them to report it?”
Kesler added that “even though the schools are doing their best to get food out by bus, somebody’s got to get up and go to to the bus and get it.”
“For a family where neglect is an issue, who’s going to go get that?” she said.
Marissa Sanders, director of the WV Foster, Adoptive & Kinship Parents Network also worries about less contact with mandated reporters. Schools are the primary source of child abuse reports, she said.
Dr. Jim Berry, chair of behavioral health at West Virginia University, has predicted that the state will see more addiction, overdoses and suicides as people turn to alcohol and other drugs during isolation.
“We know that one of the driving factors behind the current foster care crisis has been the opioid epidemic,” Sanders said, “and if we see an increase in people experiencing addiction as a result of the stress and the anxiety that comes from isolating and worrying about loved ones and the economy, then we stand to see an increase in kids who need to be removed from their homes as well.”
During a previous press conference, DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch encouraged people to continue reporting child abuse and adult abuse cases. DHHR had not, as of 8:30 pm Wednesday, responded to a question on whether there has been an increase or decrease in child abuse reporting in the state.
“During this period of social distancing and Governor Justice’s stay-at-home order, it’s vital that neighbors and family members continue look out for each other,” Allison Adler, spokeswoman for DHHR, said in an email.
Those who suspect any case of abuse or neglect of a child or vulnerable adult can report it to 1-800-352-6513.
Effects on foster care
During a virtual news conference Wednesday, Justice urged people to keep reporting child abuse they suspect.
“There’s a lot of you that are out there that think, well the foster care system’s shut down, because they can’t have any classes, and they can’t do the work to be able to certify us as potential foster care parents,” he added. “Well it’s not shut down.
“Please, please,” Justice said, “if there’s a time in life when you feel the calling to be able to step up, and to be able to help take care of a child, nothing that could be more important.”
He noted that child placement agencies in the state have begun offering foster family training online.
Adler said that the Hurricane-based Mission WV has seen a decrease in the number of people seeking to become foster parents. Adler did not go so far as to attribute this to COVID-19, saying “this does not equate to a decline in families willing/able to go through the certification process as many families inquire but do not complete the process.”
However, if that problem occurs year-round, a decrease in new inquiries now could indicate another contributing factor.
“Families are not required to provide a reason for no longer providing foster care services and/or pursing certification,” Adler said.
Mission WV can be contacted at 866-CALL-MWV or 304-562-0723. The website is missionwv.org.
Adler added that DHHR is “in the process now of identifying the current families that do not have a contingency plan to care for children in the event they or a child in their home tests positive for COVID-19. This is one of the measures being taken to assist us in planning for the possibility of a more widespread outbreak.”
Meanwhile, Kesler said Children’s Home Society has observed a slight increase in people interested in becoming foster parents. Children’s Home Society has locations throughout the state, including in Charleston, Beckley, Lewisburg, Princeton, Northfork and Morgantown.
She also noted that they now offer training online. That effort started last week with one trainer in Morgantown. Several other trainers around the state were scheduled to begin offering online training this week. Around 30 hours of training used to be done in person, she said, and some parents had to travel long distances.
“The time commitment is going to be the same in terms of the class time, but I posted that we were doing a class online and the first comment that came up was ‘this is wonderful because the closest class to me was going to be an hour away,’” she said. “I hope that we’re going to be able to pick up some folks that otherwise maybe would not have been as eager to participate, because it’s a pretty big time commitment.”
She said information about online training will be available on the group’s Facebook page: facebook.com/chsofwv. Contact information is available at http://www.childhswv.org/contact.htm. The number to the main office in Charleston is 304-346-0795.
“If anything good comes out this, it’s going to be that we have been forced to learn how to use the technology that we’ve had available, but we’ve just always said ‘I don’t have time to stop and figure out how to use that,’” Kesler said.
Kesler said a couple of kids in foster care have had to move homes because their parents are essential workers and childcare options fell through.
She is also worried about being able to handle an influx in children needing care if staff members become sick. The group also had to cancel its biggest annual fundraiser.
Some parts of the certification process have to be done in person, including fingerprinting for background checks and home studies. Kesler added though, that “the face-to-face piece is crucial.”
Adler, of DHHR, said those requirements are “federally driven.”
Sanders also noted that many caregivers in West Virginia are grandparents. According to DHHR, in March, nearly 3,800 children in state custody were living with a relative.
“There is certainly still a need and could be an increased need,” she said. “We know that seniors are at high for complications and death from COVID. If we see a lot of grand-families losing caregivers, that could increase our needs significantly.”
“I have had families say to me If I have to put my own family at risk, I can’t keep doing this,” she added.
Marion County order
During the news conference, Justice also said he was issuing an executive order adding Marion County to the list of six other counties with stronger measures in place.
The executive order states that all businesses, even those considered essential, shall order their employees to work remotely “to the maximum extent possible” and that local officials and the State Police can enforce limits on the number of people within essential businesses. He also states that people engaged in outdoor activity should include no more than five people and “as much as reasonably possible” stay six feet apart.
Marion County had at least 29 cases as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Justice also announced a case had been detected at a Wayne County nursing center. The person is being treated at a hospital, he said.
Also Wednesday:
- Justice urged people not to travel and gather for Easter or Passover. “Certainly this is a time we want to worship, but this is such an unprecedented time we’ve got to remember to stay the course,” he said.
- Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s coronavirus czar, said that since West Virginia’s projected peak number of cases is approaching, staying at home the next 8-14 days is particularly important.
- Justice noted Optum, a division of UnitedHealth, is now offering an emotional support helpline that is available to all West Virginians who may be experiencing anxiety or stress due to the COVID-19 crisis. The free service can be reached 24/7 at 866-342-6892.
