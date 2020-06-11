CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey last week released findings of a years-long investigation showing that federal regulators failed to limit the excess manufacturing of dangerous, prescription painkillers.
The Attorney General’s report revealed never-before-seen documents that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration routinely accepted sales projections and unsupported claims of increased demand for opioid painkillers from drugmakers, yet failed to question how many of those pills fell into the hands of abusers as overdose deaths skyrocketed from 2010 to 2016.
“The DEA was asleep at the switch when it came to setting limits on the production of the most dangerous and addictive opioids,” Morrisey said in a press release on June 4.
“The excess supply of opioid painkillers allowed drugmakers to flood our state and nation with pills. Apart from minimizing data from the Food and Drug Administration, our investigation revealed DEA made no significant attempt to consult with other agencies, states or private organizations to better substantiate its annual quotas as opioid deaths skyrocketed nationwide.”
The 52-page report catalogues the results of two Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests. The inquiries sought specifics regarding input the DEA received when setting annual production quotas from 2010 to 2016, as well as information and methods it used to account for diversion.
The FOIAs met roadblocks that led to Morrisey filing suit against DEA in late 2017, a lawsuit that spurred sweeping reform to the nation’s drug quota system and cleared the way for the attorney general’s investigation into DEA’s past practices to move forward.
The first FOIA revealed DEA appeared to have broadly accepted manufacturer projections over comprehensive data and mathematical models provided by FDA, information itself that did not account for diversion, but still frequently projected sales substantially lower than the quota ultimately set by DEA.
The second FOIA yielded evidence that DEA understood the link between diversion and opioid abuse, however, failed to consider adverse information found within its own systems and relied upon calculations that lacked any fixed methodology to account for diversion.
Due in part to the attorney general’s investigation and related lawsuit, DEA has implemented reforms and substantially cut its overall opioid quotas several times since 2017.
Despite the progress, the report concludes much more needs to be done. It recommends that DEA:
• Demand higher standards of data from drug manufacturers.
• Improve its data collection and better maintain internal data sets.
• Aggressively review past years’ quotas to quantify how much they exceeded actual consumption and need.
• Develop a concrete, data-driven methodology of accounting for diversion.
The full report, as well as all documents DEA produced to the Attorney General’s Office, are available for public review at https://bit.ly/3dzcCc6.
