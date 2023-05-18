Saturday’s rain dampened the participation numbers for the third annual A Walk for Hope.
It didn’t, however, diminish the resolve the participating agencies and individuals maintain in throwing out a lifeline to those among us who may be struggling.
The Fayette Prevention Coalition’s Intervention and Recovery Committee stages the annual event, which raises awareness for addiction services, shows support for those in recovery and their family members, and honors those who have lost the battle.
Participants were asked to bring non-perishable food items and toiletries to be donated back into the community.
Natasha Jones, a community resource specialist for New River Health and a representative of the Fayette Prevention Coalition, said the event is “still getting there.”
“Usually what hinders this is the weather,” Jones said Saturday as rain fell on participants on the White Oak Rail Trail in Oak Hill. “Last year we had to reschedule it because of the weather. The first year it was a great turnout, and I think this year people just didn’t want to come out because of the rain.”
“We want to make people aware of what resources we have in our area, such as New River Health, our MAT (medication assisted treatment) program, the health department, QRT (quick response teams), FMRS, Fayette Prevention Coalition, Fayette Family Resource Network, …” she said. “We’re all connected in that sense, and we’re just trying to raise awareness.”
“I do believe we are making strides,” Jones added. “Fayette County is one of the leaders in our state.
“We want to reduce stigma and have all these resources available in our county. And we have a really strong coalition.”
For example, she said, some individuals facing food insecurity in the region might not realize what resources are available locally in those regards.
“I’m coming out here today to participate in the Walk of Hope because there’s so many people in our community that need uplifting of what we’re doing here to know that, whatever situation they’re going through, they’re not in it alone,” said local resident Needra Adkins. “This is a way to show them we support the struggle, the journey. Whatever they’re going through, we’re here for them.”
Adkins was joined along the trail by her daughter, Ingrid.
Numerous vendors were on hand Saturday with informational tables to showcase the myriad of support services available in the area.
Food was provided by the Jones Avenue Church of God.
Visit Fayette Prevention Coalition on Facebook to follow the organization’s efforts.
