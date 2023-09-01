CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has announced a representative from his office will meet with central and southeastern West Virginia residents in September to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
According to Morrisey, Justin Arvon, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
• Sept. 7, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. — The Chocolate Moose, 1818 Harper St., Beckley
• Sept. 12, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. — Tudor’s Biscuit World, 323 N. Court St., Fayetteville
• Sept. 14, 3 to 4 p.m. — Summersville City Hall, 400 Broad St., Summersville
• Sept. 19, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Hinton City Hall, 322 Summers St., Hinton
• Sept. 28, 4 to 5 p.m. — Tudor’s Biscuit World, 107 Bolt Road, Glen Daniel
For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Arvon at 304-590-6462. In case of inclement weather, please call ahead.
