CHARLESTON — West Virginia American Water Company was given authority Monday by state regulators to take over operations of the troubled Armstrong Public Service District. The district earlier agreed to the takeover plan.
The new order formalizes action the Public Service Commission of West Virginia took on an emergency basis on Aug. 14 to begin improving water quality and overall operations of the district, which provides water to 879 wastewater and 822 water customers in the vicinity of the Fayette County portion of Montgomery.
Last Oct. 13, West Virginia American Water Company, which has 167,000 customers in 19 counties, asked the commission to determine if Armstrong is a distressed or failing utility. The Fayette County Commission supported the request. Numerous residents pleaded for PSC assistance at a public hearing the commission held into the matter.
The company noted the district has issued numerous boil water advisories since 2017 and has had repeated notifications of violations of its water quality. PSC engineer Jonathan Fowler testified the plant “is among the worst he has seen in his 46-year career,” the order noted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.