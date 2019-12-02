Area residents were able to get a jump on the Christmas shopping season Saturday at the Lewis Community Center in Oak Hill. The Oak Leaf Christmas Bazaar attracted nearly 40 vendors and shoppers looking for those perfect gifts.
Vendors offered wares ranging from Avon and LuLaRoe to homemade holiday desserts, clothing, hair bows and arts and crafts.
Santa Claus was on hand to visit with the youngsters and pose for photos with anyone interested, no matter the age.
Jan-Care Ambulance passed out free popcorn and the festival committee gave away a number of door prizes, including a three-day trip to one of several inviting locations.
