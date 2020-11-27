Animal cruelty charges were lodged against a Fayette County couple earlier this month.
On Tuesday, Nov. 10, Fayette County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to a home on Armstrong Creek Road for a health and welfare check. The deputies found 25 cats living in the home, with virtually every surface covered in feces and urine. The conditions were found to be completely deplorable, according to a release from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.
Nicolle Knotts and Christopher Knotts were arrested and charged with 25 counts of animal cruelty each.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or through its Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.” Or, contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
