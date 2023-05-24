With the reputation of a family reunion, the annual, week-long New River Birding & Nature Festival is often described as a highlight of the year by many bird and nature watching enthusiasts from across the continent and, occasionally, as far as Europe. Averaging 61 percent returning guests each year, many people come back to the festival regularly for the enjoyment of being together in Appalachia to spend time in discovery, explore habitats, observe bird and wildlife behaviors, share with one another, and learn from trip leaders who are experts in their respective fields.
Festival participants pre-register a daily field trip itinerary that includes meals, expert presentations, field trip transportation, and lodging options. Headquartered in Fayette County at Opossum Creek Retreat cabins in Lansing, daily field trip options include diverse local destinations as well as ecologically unique places in Pocahontas, Nicholas and Raleigh counties. Deciduous forests and lush wet areas throughout West Virginia provide crucial stopover areas for migrating birds to seek shelter, rest and food along their lengthy and perilous biannual journeys, as well as vital breeding habitats for many bird species.
Determined to continue sharing Appalachian spring in 2020 and 2021 with long-time and new friends, festival organizers were perhaps the first birding event in the U.S. to move to a virtual platform, free to view via Facebook and YouTube. In 2022 the festival returned to in-person and continued posting videos of presentations and select field trips, starting a hybrid in-person/virtual event. The sold-out 2023 festival was held May 1 to May 6. Though the week started with cold wind, rain and snow, the second half was warm and joyful folks gathered around dinner tables and on the back porch every evening.
A total of 142 different bird species was observed through the week. While observing bird behavior in their natural habitats is rewarding for bird watchers, some birds generate more enthusiasm from bird watchers than others. A Tufted Titmouse, for example, is a common year-round backyard bird in West Virginia, but not for people who live in the western half of the U.S. For those folks, it may be a “life bird” — a bird species a person sees and identifies in the wild for the first time in their life.
Highly sought-after species include neotropical migrants Swainson’s, Cerulean, and Golden-winged Warblers. The Swainson’s Warbler is secretive by nature and eludes many bird watchers. The Cerulean Warbler and Golden-winged Warbler populations are in undeniable decline due to habitat loss. All three species can be found nesting in Fayette County.
Other birds that may elicit excitement can be wayward migrants (birds that stray off typical migration routes), such as a Black-bellied Plover at Summersville Lake, and birds that are reclusive like a Virginia Rail in a local wetland. When they are eventually spotted by a bird watching group, quiet human sounds of awe join the birdsongs.
According to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, about 45 million Americans are birders. A hobby similar to a scavenger hunt that can start in your own backyard, anyone can watch birds and learn their songs anytime. Begin with a regional bird identification field guidebook or phone app.
When ready to go further afield, visit favorite park areas and the New River Birding & Nature Center. The center is an outdoor classroom with a wetlands boardwalk and woodland trails available for self-guided walks from dawn to dusk, located between Oak Hill and Fayetteville off of US-19, near the intersection of Appalachian Drive and SR-16, to Nick Rahall Greenway, to Guy Dooley Trailhead parking. The boardwalk is at the bottom of the gravelled road. The area was voted #1 Bird Watching Spot in the 2022 Best of the Blue Ridge Readers’ Choice Awards.
Wherever you go bird and nature watching, take only memories, leave only soft footprints, and share your discoveries.
Many who watch birds also enjoy identifying wildflowers through blooming seasons, observing other animals along the way, and leaf color changes in the fall. Also in autumn, many birds molt their bright breeding plumage and appear very different to our eyes, and the festival hosts an exclusive Fall Birding Weekend for two in October at Hawks Nest State Park. The weekend is awarded to the highest bidder by silent auction during the spring festival event. This year’s winners are Cheryl Wall and Wendy King from Dublin, Ohio.
Top five best in show entries for the festival’s inaugural FLY Art Challenge were also sold in silent auction. The art competition, for Fayette County students in grades 9 through 12, celebrates birds of the New River Gorge to raise awareness of avian species in the region. The juried top five entries were: Katie Buckland’s “Osprey,” 10th grade, Oak Hill High (Best in Show Overall); Maren Boblits’ “Belted Kingfisher,” 12th grade, private entry; Bobby Collins’ “Barred Owl,” 10th grade, Oak Hill High; Payton Mahood’s “Common Loon,” 10th grade, Oak Hill High; and Anessa Sullivan’s “Mallards,” 9th grade, private entry. Each artist is awarded half of the winning bid. All submitted works of art are on exhibit in the online gallery at birding-wv.com.
Combining warm hospitality in beautiful Appalachia around ecology, history, learning and fun, with the adventure of discovery are pieces of the driving core of local festival coordinators Rachel Davis, Geoff Heeter, Keith Richardson, Paul Shaw and Jodi French-Burr for festival events.
From catering to transportation, the festival partners with local businesses. Event and auction proceeds help support the 501C3 Fayette County Education Fund, Inc. The fund provides programming for 11th grade students, ultimately designed to strengthen Fayette County and West Virginia through its youth by helping them gain skills for competitive college, training, and career placement, and imparting local knowledge to enable them to make informed decisions to return home upon completion of their higher education/training.
For more information, visit www.birding-wv.com or contact Rachel Davis at rachel@birding-wv.com.
