OAK HILL — Cooperating weather, some new activities and some old favorites greeted those visiting the 24th annual Oak Leaf Festival last week.
“The weather was beautiful for the weekend,” said Saundie Smith, the festival director. “Little hot, but there were still lots of people sitting at the amphitheater listening to music.
“I think the majority of the people had a great time, at least that is what I heard from them. I think the festival was a success. We heard lots of comments from people this year. The feedback we have been getting on Facebook has been all positive comments.”
Smith said people are wondering what the OLF committee will do to top recent popular festival acts such as tribute bands dedicated to the music of Journey and The Eagles. “I don’t know, but we are going to try. We would like to add something new next year that everyone will enjoy.”
She said she enjoys “seeing everyone have a great time, especially the kids” and that she is “looking forward to the 25th year.”
Festival notes:
• The corn hole tournament on Thursday was new this year. “It was a big hit,” Smith said. Ten teams participated, including local squads and others from North Carolina and South Carolina.
Logan Hall, who is West Virginia’s only ACL (American Cornhole League) pro, was among those present, Smith noted. The ACL is seen on ESPN.
• Another new event was the youth talent show. There were few entries, but “the crowd loved it,” Smith said. “We probably will do it next year and see if more will enter.”
• A Saturday performance by the Lincoln County Cloggers was “very well-received,” Smith said.
• This year’s OLF parade was dedicated to the memory of Tommy Syner, of The River 107.7 and WZTS TV, who passed away on Dec. 3, 2022.
“We felt like he was part of the festival,” Smith said of Syner, who drove the coverage of countless community, school and news events on the radio and television airwaves over the years. “He would let me come to the radio several times during his morning and evening show to talk about the festival.
“Last year when we had the Journey Tribute Band, he would get so excited talking about them. He always put his ‘boom box’ on the street and (did live coverage of the parade). He was a great asset to our festival. I really missed him this year.”
• According to Sadie Brash, president of the Woodland Oaks Garden Club, the club concluded a raffle basket fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 2 during the festival. During the drive, club members sold tickets and businesses contributed gift cards and gifts to the basket.
The money realized from the fundraiser will help the club in its upkeep of several flower beds in various areas of the city, including the fire department, the post office, the library and the Lively Family Amphitheater/flagpole area on Main Street, Brash said.
The funds will go to replacing plants, buying fertilizer, and even paying individuals to help work the beds, she noted.
The raffle basket value was estimated at about $1,000. Tim Howard, of Beckley, was the winner. Howard, a former Oak Hill resident, can often be seen working in the flower/shrub beds in the Oak Hill/Fayetteville area, Brash said. She said he was excited about winning the basket, which he will share with his wife. Howard told Brash he was thankful to the businesses and garden club that contributed to the basket.
Woodland Oaks GC members offered thanks to the following for making the fundraiser a success:
Active Fitness, Oak Hill and Hico; Adam Toney Tire Pros; Anne Made Soap; Bluebirds and Brims and Boutiques; Café One Ten; Designs by Barb and James; Dove’s Outlet Village; Elliott’s Whitewater Bar and Grill; Quality Inn; Fayette Awning and Glass, Inc.; Fayco Lumber and Supply Company; Grant’s IGA Supermarket; Hair N The Woods; Highlawn Funeral Home; Luxury Nails; McDonald’s, Fayetteville; Pinheads Bowling; Platinum Nails; Total e-Clips Styling Salon, Inc.; Tyree Funeral Home; and Tee Time/Starlite Drive-In.
