An Ansted man is facing felony allegations after an altercation with his adult son, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.
In a press release, Sheriff Mike Fridley said that FCSD deputies responded to an altercation in the Ansted area between the father and his son. During the incident, the father ran over the son with a side-by-side ATV, then crashed into a creek.
The son was transported to a hospital for treatment.
The father, Michael Ford, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and domestic battery. He awaits court proceedings.
Anyone with information regarding the incident, which remains under investigation, is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or on Facebook at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department." Individuals can also call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.