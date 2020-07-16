A Fayette County pair was jailed on felony drug charges earlier this week, according to Sheriff Mike Fridley.
On Monday, July 13, Fayette County sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Fayetteville. The occupants were found to be in possession of 57 grams of methamphetamines, a bag of marijuana, over $2,000 in currency, scales, packaging materials and three handguns.
Joshua Hanshew, 30, of Ansted, and Susan Fields, 37, also of Ansted, were both arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics, three counts of prohibited person in possession of firearms, conspiracy to commit a felony and drug conspiracy. They both were transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or through the Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
The incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.