An Ansted woman faces extradition to Ohio after an early morning traffic stop Tuesday.
According to a news release from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies performed a routine traffic stop for a minor traffic violation. As they validated the driver's information, authorities were notified she had outstanding warrants from the state of Ohio.
Rebecca L. Maichle, 42, of Ansted, is wanted in Lawrence County, Ohio for a probation violation while she was on supervision for assault, domestic violence, arson and possession of dangerous drugs, the release noted.
Deputies executed a fugitive from justice warrant, and Maichle was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await extradition to Ohio.
