CHARLESTON — Appalachian Power representatives are upgrading the electric grid in Fayette County as part of the Victor Substation Transmission Line Project. The project team plans to host two open houses in June for the community to learn more and provide input.
The project involves building approximately 2 miles of 69-kilovolt (kV) transmission line, a new substation and retiring two substations. These improvements reduce the need for frequent equipment maintenance, which often requires a system outage to ensure that crews can complete the repairs safely. Building the proposed Victor Substation and the 2-mile 69-kV power line provides a new power source for area customers and increases electric reliability for customers in Victor, Ansted and the surrounding area. Without these improvements, the local power system could experience increased stress, leading to continued extended power outages and the need for periodic maintenance.
“We are excited for the opportunity to improve the local power grid for customers in this area,” said George Porter, Appalachian Power spokesperson. “We are always looking for way to ensure continued reliable service, and we feel this project will make an immediate impact by reducing the likelihood of extended outages.”
Appalachian Power representatives announced this project in June 2021 and invited landowners to a virtual open house. Company representatives determined a proposed power line route in January 2022 after reviewing environmental impact, area land use and community members’ input. The project team identified a new proposed substation location in October 2022. Following additional feedback from the community, the project team has determined a second option for the proposed substation site.
The two in-person informational open house events provide attendees an opportunity to learn more about the project and its benefits and talk with project representatives one-on-one. There is no formal presentation and landowners can attend at any time at either location. The project team plans to share the same information at each event.
Open house details:
Tuesday, June 27 — Midland Trail Community Center gymnasium, 118 Church Street in Ansted, 5 to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, June 28 — Midland Trail High School gymnasium, 26719 Midland Trail in Hico, 5 to 8 p.m.
Residents who are unable to attend the open house can visit the project website and virtual open house at AppalachianPower.com/Victor.
Landowners and area residents can expect to receive a packet in the mail that includes additional project details, simulation photos and a comment card. The project team plans to share written landowner comments with the West Virginia Public Service Commission (PSC).
