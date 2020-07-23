The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) is accepting applications for the Gypsy Moth Suppression program through Aug. 31. “The gypsy moth is a non-native, invasive insect that feeds on hundreds of species of trees and shrubs, including West Virginia hardwoods,” said WVDA Plant Industries Assistant Director Butch Sayers. “Defoliation by gypsy moth caterpillars can weaken trees, making them more susceptible to other pests and diseases. This treatment program helps safeguard our forests from further damage.”