CHARLESTON – State regulators have rescheduled a public meeting and hearing concerning a Fayette County water district that is under challenge for its services.
Originally scheduled for Gauley Bridge Town Hall, the hearing has been moved to Montgomery City Hall.
For easier convenience for the public, the Public Service Commission of West Virginia now will hear public comments at 9:30 a.m., July 21, at Montgomery City Hall, 321 4th Avenue, Montgomery, on whether Armstrong Public Service District is a “distressed” or “failing” utility as defined under state law.
The order was issued Friday.
Immediately following the public remarks, the commission will hear evidence on a petition filed Oct. 13, 2022, by West Virginia American Water Company asking the Commission to determine if Armstrong is distressed or failing.
The Fayette County Commission told the commission Friday it supports the company’s request.
The company asserts Armstrong has exhibited a prolonged inability to supply reliable and compliant water to customers in the Montgomery Heights area in Fayette County.
The district notified the commission on June 4 that service had been lost to customers at Montgomery Heights and that the district was mobilizing a water tanker for assistance.
Armstrong PSD provides water service to approximately 879 water customers and 822 wastewater service customers in the Montgomery area of Fayette County. Armstrong provides wholesale water service to the company at a connection point within Armstrong’s system near Deepwater Mountain Road and Cemetery Lane. The company relies on the district to provide water service to approximately 43 of its customers in the Montgomery Heights area.
More information on this case can be found on the PSC website: www.psc.state.wv.us. Click on “Case Information” and access Case Nos. 22-0911-PWD-DU.
