FAYETTEVILLE — He once was one of the newbies seeking to carve out a niche as his professional career began.
Fast forward a few years, and Harvey "Eddie" Young is now a grizzled veteran of his profession in the Mountain State.
Young, the Fayette County assessor, feels that, through it all, he's still being productive and has a few more years in him in helping guide the county. And, state leaders must figure he's doing a good job, as Young was presented the Richard Shelton Memorial Award from the West Virginia Association of Counties on Monday, Feb. 6.
A portion of the inscription on the plaque given to Young to commemorate his selection was "honoring your exemplary career in public service."
"I was probably maybe the second- or third-youngest assessor at one time, and I'm one of the old guys now," said Young, a Fayetteville resident who has served 34 years in the assessors' office, including nearly 19 as assessor and 10 years as chief deputy for assessor Tom Aiello prior to that.
"I had no inkling that I would ever receive that award," said Young, a Fayetteville resident. "I was shocked; I'm still shocked."
"I've always just tried to do my job, not seek out attention."
In recent years, Young feels one of the biggest advancements his office has taken has been the introduction of GIS mapping. "We've got a state-of-the-art mapping system, we've got a website that you can jump on there and get anything you need. The sheriff's office is on there with the taxes. There's a link on my website to his.
"You can find any piece of property that you want, assuming that it's mapped correctly, which we strive like crazy to get it." Individuals can find information such as the owner of a particular parcel, the year it was built and the like. "That's been a really, really good tool for us," Young said. "Now, we've taken that tool one step further and put the guys in the field with tablets. (They have) GPS in vehicles. They can go in and type a map and a parcel number and follow the green dots, and the green dots will take you to the piece of property, again assuming it's mapped correctly.
"That makes us more accurate."
Other counties have adopted similar programs, Young noted.
Staff in his office, which includes 14 full-time and three part-time employees, are currently learning a new, web-based statewide computer system. The system is supposed to have more functionality and be able to accomplish tasks faster, Young said, although there have been growing pains as the change occurs.
"The general public should not see a difference in their tax tickets based upon this system," he said. "The system was set up to value just like the old system was, and we didn't change very much from one year to the next.
Young was reelected in 2020. "I haven't decided totally yet (on possible retirement), but I'm leaning towards running one more time," he said. Before the new system became operable, he said he was considering more heavily on not running for office again. "This new system is tough to navigate, and I hate to walk away in the middle of a mess."
Right now, the assessor's office has stayed "pretty steady" with property values in the county for the last 3-5 years, with no major increases, Young noted. "There may have been increases in certain areas where you have a boom."
In his time as assessor, Young has been appointed by two governors to serve on a statewide property valuation commission, which oversees reappraisals. As sort of a way to mirror some of his mentors as he was getting his feet wet in the field, he says he has tried to remain active on a state level to help fellow assessors who rely on knowledge gained by the more experienced assessors around the state.
