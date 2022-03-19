A late-night ATV accident in Fayette County sent two to the hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to a press release from Sheriff Mike Fridley.
Just after midnight on March 19, deputies received notice of a motor vehicle accident on Okey L Patteson Road in Dothan involving two ATVs.
Upon arrival, deputies found two males unconscious. One victim was laying in the road and one in the ditch. EMS personnel arrived on scene and began giving medical aid. Both men were transported to medical facilities for their injuries.
Richard Adkins, 50, of Scarbro, was transported to CAMC General by Healthnet. Charles Higginbotham, 33, of Fayetteville, was transported to Raleigh General Hospital. Both men were alert and oriented when transported.
Deputies were able to determine that both ATVs were traveling together to a residence when they collided, ejecting both drivers. Preliminary investigations show alcohol may have been a contributing factor.
This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590, or through its Facebook page at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP
