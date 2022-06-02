A juvenile has died following an ATV crash in the area of Dixie on Mount Olive Branch Road in Fayette County.
According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, notification was received through the Fayette County 911 Center just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31 of an ATV accident on Mount Olive Branch Road. Sheriff’s deputies, EMS personnel and fire department personnel were dispatched to respond to the scene.
Upon arrival at the scene, it was determined that a 17-year-old juvenile male and his 19-year-old girlfriend were riding on an ATV when they swerved to avoid oncoming traffic, the driver lost control and the ATV struck a tree and gate. The driver was transported to Montgomery General Hospital, where he died due to a head injury. The female passenger was transported to Charleston by EMS for her injuries.
Assisting in this incident were Jan Care Ambulance, General Ambulance, Smithers Fire Department, Montgomery Fire Department and Smithers Police Department.
The accident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.