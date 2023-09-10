Auditions kick off fall season

The fall season of the New River Youth Symphony and Chorus (NRYSC) will begin Monday, Sept. 11, and a week later on Sept, 18 for Emerging Strings with rehearsals at Faith Baptist Church, 480 Prosperity Rd, Beckley.
The Symphony will be holding auditions for seating placement for all new and returning students. Musicians should plan to stay for rehearsal that night.
See the “How to Join” page on the group’s website, newrivermusic. org, for audition music and scales and rudiments to practice for the audition.
The audition schedule is as follows:
• Sept. 11 – 5:30 to 6 p.m., violin 1 and concertmaster; 6 to 6:30 p.m., violin 2
• Sept. 18 – 5:30 to 6 p.m., viola and cello; 6 to 6:30 p.m., flute and clarinet
• Sept. 25 – 5:30 to 6, saxes, bass clarinet; 6 to 6:30 p.m., trumpet, horn, low brass and percussion.
NRYSC is an opportunity for students from all over southern West Virginia, to play in a symphony and improve their technical skills, develop musicianship, learn to work together and make new friends.
The Emerging Strings, which will be directed by Perri Kiser, is a performing group for beginner-level students playing a variety of string instruments — violin, viola, cello, bass.
Children will learn how to play beginner songs together in a mini-orchestra setting.
The Youth Chorus is for students ages 10 to 24 to develop vocal technique and to experience the camaraderie of a group who enjoy performing together. Savannah Miller will be directing the Youth Chorus. The New River Youth Symphony performs concert literature from the great composers, as well as the occasional jazz piece and holiday favorites. Since this is a full orchestra, woodwinds, brass and concert percussion students are welcome, as well as those who play violin, viola, cello or bass. Symphony is for students ages 10 to 24, and is conducted by William Bailey.
Financial support is needed to keep the youth program running. Tax-deductible donations can be made by mailing checks to NRYSC, PO Box 177, Fayetteville, WV 25840.
Anyone interested in joining NRYSC should go to the website – www.newrivermusic.org — or call Kathy Bailey at 681-823-5115 or Crystal Bennett at 304-573-4310.
