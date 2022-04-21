Fayette County deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning in Scarbro, according to Sheriff Mike Fridley.
Deputies assigned to the Fayette County Sheriff's Department Detectives Bureau are investigating a shooting that happened at approximately 9:47 a.m. on April 19.
The authorities on Tuesday named Bernard Glen Reynolds Jr. as a "person of interest" in the shooting. Wednesday morning officials filed felony warrants for malicious wounding and attempted murder against Reynolds, who is still at large.
The victim has been identified as Amanda Miller, 31, of Mount Hope. As of Wednesday, she was in critical condition at Charleston Area Medical Center.
The case remains under investigation by members of the Fayette County Sheriff's Department Detectives Bureau.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or through Facebook at “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.” Or contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
