Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, announced his intention to run for a second term in the West Virginia Senate for District 10 during an event Tuesday afternoon at the Ronceverte Island Park Amphitheater.
Despite the chilly temps and windy weather, his expected announcement drew a crowd of roughly 50 people who hailed from the counties he is seeking to represent again, which include Fayette, Greenbrier, Monroe, Nicholas and Summers counties.
Baldwin has been representing all of these counties except Nicholas County under his current term. Nicholas County was added to District 10 during the redistricting that went on in the House and Senate in October.
Baldwin, who has served in the Senate since his appointment in 2017, after having been elected to the House of Delegates in 2016, told his crowd of supporters he chose to run for reelection for several reasons.
He said he wanted to work toward ending the bitter divide that exists between Republicans and Democrats and instead work on issues that benefit every West Virginian.
He pointed to high-speed affordable internet as one of the prime issues that affects everyone in the state as well as safe drinking water, flood mitigation strategies, education and good-paying jobs.
“These are the issues that matter to people,” he said. “Politics today, people talk about all these other crazy issues that don’t have anything to do with our lives every day.”
Baldwin said he has spent the last four years working on the issues he knows matter to his constituents, and he will continue to do so for the next four years if reelected.
He said he is currently working with the broadband councils in Greenbrier, Summer and Monroe counties to assist them with their efforts and working to form concrete plans on how to bring better broadband to the area.
Baldwin said he is also continuing to work on flood relief efforts brought on by the 2016 flood, including making improvements to infrastructure and stormwater systems, as well as plans for economic development so that people have a reason to stay once flooding issues are dealt with.
In the lead-up to Baldwin’s announcement, local leaders from the communities he serves spoke in support of him, referencing the work he’s done since being elected to the West Virginia Legislature.
Several pointed to his support during the June 2016 flood that wreaked havoc across portions of southern West Virginia including Greenbrier, Fayette and Nicholas counties.
Erin Hurst, the director of community relations at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, who back in 2016 was working as the executive director at the United Way of Greenbrier Valley, said she remembers how chaotic it was in the days following the flood and how many people were not sure whom to turn to.
She said Baldwin served as a calm and reassuring presence who was always willing to help.
“It was a hard, heartbreaking, heartwarming, challenging time but Stephen (Baldwin) was never rattled,” Hurst said.
She said she has also had the opportunity to work with Baldwin again as part of the Greenbrier County Covid Task Force.
Though a completely different challenge, Hurst said Baldwin brought the same level of dedication.
Those statements were echoed by several other speakers who have worked with Baldwin on both issues that he continues to support.
Others pointed to Baldwin’s willingness to sit and listen as the reason they would decide to circle his name when it came time for the 2022 election.
Steve Ellison, a member of the local Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1108, said he first met Baldwin while looking for a place for veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder to meet.
Ellison said Baldwin offered up his church, Ronceverte Presbyterian Church, as a meeting place.
After a few meetings, Ellison said, Baldwin dropped by during a meeting and asked what he could do as a senator for the group.
Although the issue brought to Baldwin’s attention, giving tax breaks to veterans with 100 percent service-connected disabilities, did not gain traction in the Senate due to lack of bipartisan support, Ellison said he is grateful Baldwin was there at all to listen and at least try to make a difference.
“He is always there for us,” Ellison said. “He has told us many times he will help us all he can, and for that we are very thankful. Unlike the majority of politicians, Sen. Baldwin is willing to cross the aisle if it is in the best interest of the citizens of West Virginia.”
Baldwin said because of his support of issues that truly matter to the communities he represents, he believes he has and will continue to be successful.
One of the speakers at Tuesday’s event called Baldwin an “underdog” in the race given his status as a Democrat, but Baldwin did not seem at all fazed by the assessment.
“It’s nothing new,” he said. “In 2016 I was elected when (President Donald Trump) was elected and that was to the House. Then I was appointed to the Senate, ran for the Senate in 2018 and was elected. Before that when I ran for (Greenbrier County Board of Education) I went up against a candidate that outspent me 30 to 1, so it’s nothing new.
“My feeling about politics is it’s not about politics. It’s about people. It’s about communities, and people vote for whoever they think is the best person to represent them.”
He said the area is known to flip-flop between Republican and Democrat leaders because they care more about the person than the politics.
He added that if he had wanted to run a safe reelection campaign, he could have switched parties as others have done but that’s not something his conscience would allow.
“In the last election we had a lot of really good candidates who lost because they had the wrong letter beside their name and obviously, we’ve got people switching parties and that’s probably a good political decision,” he said. “They’ll probably win elections in the future as a result of that, but to me – I could never do that. ... This community, no matter if it’s been more Democratic or Republican, they’ve always voted for whoever they thought would do the best job.”
Baldwin said the decision to run for reelection did not come easy and he thought long and hard on whether he would have enough time to fully commit his heart and soul to the task for another three years.
His wife Kerry, who introduced him at the event, commented that choosing to be a public servant is not only hard on the individual but also on his or her family.
However, Kerry said she and their 5-year-old son, Harrison, fully support her husband, who is following what she sees as his “calling” to be a public servant.
In addition to his decision to run, Baldwin also had to choose which race he would throw his hat into.
As a result of redistricting, the options to run for the West Virginia House of Delegates or the U.S. House of Representatives were also political moves Baldwin could have made.
“This is my community,” he said. “I’ve served these four counties for the past four years. I’m invested in those communities and in those people. That’s what it came down to. Could I have run for the (West Virginia) House? Yeah. Could I have run for the U.S. House? Yeah. But I started thinking about the people. The people I’ve worked with for the past four years, that’s what motivates me and that’s who I want to continue to work for and work with.”
