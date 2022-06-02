Senator Stephen Baldwin (D-Greenbrier) last week presented a check to Sheriff Mike Fridley and the Fayette County Commission in order to build a shooting range for local law enforcement officials.
The $68,000 check came from the Local Economic Development Assistance (LEDA) funds and will help in the creation of a shooting range for the Sheriff's Department. Currently, the Sheriff's Department has to utilize other facilities, sometimes traveling out of the county, and work around other schedules to accomplish state-required training. With a facility of their own, deputies can train much more often and even host firearms training for other departments in the area.
"I cannot thank Senator Baldwin and the Fayette County Commissioners enough for their help in making this happen," Sheriff Mike Fridley said. "This has been one of the things I've been working on for six years for my deputies and to finally be able to start on it is amazing."
Commission President Allison Taylor said, “This is huge for Fayette County. We’ve been working on this for a long time. Thanks to Senator Baldwin and all of us working together, we were able to make it happen. It saves the taxpayers money and protects public safety.”
“Securing these funds for our local law enforcement officials was my honor," Baldwin said. "They put their lives on the line for public safety each day. It’s our job to ensure they have the resources and training they need to do their job. It took about six months total to get this funding in place since I first requested it, and I’m thrilled to present the check today.”
