OAK HILL — Kyalo Bradford is ready to fully embrace being a new business owner.
Bradford, a 2013 graduate of Oak Hill High School, on Oct. 6 opened the Culture Cutz barber shop at 915 Main Street East next to Little Caesars.
He was joined by Fayette County Chamber of Commerce representatives, city officials and others in cutting the ribbon for his business on Thursday, Oct. 20.
After barber school training and stints working at Fade City and County Shop, Bradford said he wanted to set out on his own.
"I had a lot of life-changing experiences, had my first son, and I (thought it) was time to do my own thing," he said Thursday. "I'm nervous and excited at the same time, but I know the Lord above is going to help me out here."
He has one employee, and the business will "do a little bit of everything," Bradford said. "I do designs on kids a lot, I've done logos in people's hair (one design involved creating a Bridge Day logo for a woman), we do face shaves. You name it, we pretty much do it here."
The shop will be open Tuesday through Saturday each week. Hours Tuesday and Wednesday will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., hours Thursday and Friday will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
They will welcome all ages. "If a mom and dad would like to get their son's hair cut, I'll be more than happy to do it."
Appointments and walk-in customers are welcome.
While males will be the main clientele, Bradford said he's not averse to female customers.
He's anxious to see the new few months unfold.
"I'm just hoping by this time next year I'm looking to say this was a great decision," Bradford said. "I think it's going to be a great opportunity.
"I'm from Oak Hill and I'm thankful that I was able to open up my own shop to get something started here."
The aim is to be available for the public and "make sure everybody is welcome to come here," he said.
