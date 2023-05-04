CANTON, Ohio — The Better Business Bureau serving Canton Region and Greater West Virginia is warning consumers seeking employment to be on the lookout for a marketing specialist position at SCADA Integrators and Services LLC via LinkedIn. The BBB has received three Scam Tracker reports in the last week regarding this position.
After applying, the applicants received an email from the owner of the company, Albert Lambert, thanking them for their application and asking for their resume and cover letter, stating they made it to the final evaluation of the hiring process. However, the consumers received a follow-up email stating the position had been filled, but the company would be hiring a second marketing specialist in June and they could apply as an executive virtual assistant in the meantime.
The consumers were told the owner was too busy to conduct an over-the-phone interview and were emailed five interview questions and then asked to sign a contract that appeared to be a standard work contract. After being “hired,” the consumers received another email with details regarding the office equipment they would be sent. They were told in order to not disrupt an audit the distributor was undergoing; they would receive a company check to deposit in their account that would be used to purchase a money order to send payment to the distributor, and instructed to keep the remainder as their weekly pay.
The consumers did their own online research and discovered SCADA Integrators and Services LLC was actually located in Lafayette, Louisiana, and not at the address, 2321 Energy Dr. Suite 300, Louisville, OH 44614, that was used on LinkedIn. The phone number listed was a Google number and not the real phone number found on the company website.
BBB investigation found Albert Lambert was the true owner of the company; however the email address used in the LinkedIn employment posting was altered from his actual email address to include “mail,” albert@scadaintergratorsmail.com. Also, the fake address for the company uses 44614, rather than 44641, the correct zip code for Louisville.
According to SCADA Integrators and Services Facebook page, the company is currently hiring, but for onsite positions only. BBB spoke with the company to discuss the scam and a Facebook post warning consumers of the scam was added (www.facebook.com/scadaintegrators).
To avoid an employment scam, BBB recommends:
• Research the job offer. Look online; if the job comes up in other cities with the exact same post, it’s likely a scam. Visit the company website or call them to see if a job posting exists. Look for any reports of suspicious activity or scams. If you cannot find a legitimate website or contact information, think twice before you message them back.
• Be leery of on-the-spot job offers, particularly when they are unsolicited. You may be an excellent candidate for the job, but a legitimate company will want to talk to a candidate before hiring and do a proper interview.
• Watch for overpayment scams. Many employment scams involve sending a check and asking you to deposit the check into your account, and then sending payments elsewhere. Scammers hope this will be done before it is realized the check is fake and will bounce. Legitimate companies pay for your work equipment and only compensate you after you have completed work.
• Guard your personal information. Be cautious in sharing your personal information as part of a job application; be especially leery if someone is pressuring you for the information. Never give sensitive information to anyone you cannot verify who they say they are.
• Report such instances to BBB.org/Scamtracker, Federal Trade Commission and/or your State Attorney General’s office.
