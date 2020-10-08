CHARLESTON — Trying to prepare for all types of emergencies is hard. While many people think about planning for power outages, snowstorms, windstorms, and other disasters, it is important that these plans include ways to keep the family poison safe during these emergencies.
The West Virginia Poison Center offers a few tips in preparing a poison safe emergency plan.
1. Keep all products you will store and use in their original containers. This avoids mistaking a toxic chemical for water or food and ensures the product ingredients can be identified if someone drinks or eats it.
2. If extra medicine is stored, keep those in an original bottle as well. Plastic baggies save space, but medication mix-ups can lead to a medical emergency. When the caps are on, medicine bottles are water resistant.
3. If you temporarily relocate away from the home, inspect your temporary home for any substances that may have been left behind there from prior occupants. Otherwise, the children may find them first and get into them.
4. Save the West Virginia Poison Center number (1-800-222-1222) in your phone. This way you will have it no matter where you are.
5. If you plan on using a generator, read all of the instructions in advance and identify a safe place to set the generator up. Be sure to only use generators in open areas. Do not use inside your home, your basement, or attached garage. Be sure to have a carbon monoxide detector with working batteries in your home. Store any generator fuel out of the reach of children.
To learn more, visit the WVPC website at wvpoisoncenter.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.