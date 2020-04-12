BECKLEY – It’s an uncertain time for all, but the Beckley VA Medical Center wants to be there for veterans even in this era of social distancing.
The Whole Health Program has suspended in-person classes and non-emergent appointments, but it does not mean the door has been shut. While the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic has the potential to increase stress and anxiety, Beckley VAMC will be using the practice of mindfulness to help veterans combat these issues.
Veterans are able to call in for a half-hour long mindfulness practice session, led by Social Worker Jamie Crosier, MSW, LCSW of the Greenbrier VA Clinic.
Mindfulness is a type of meditation in which you focus on being intensely aware of what you’re sensing and feeling in the moment, without interpretation or judgement. Practicing mindfulness involves breathing methods, guided imagery, and other practices to relax the body and mind and help reduce stress. Crosier is trained in VA Calm, Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR). Her training, taught by Dr. Greg Serpa and Dr. Christiane Wolfe, lasted a year. Crosier says mindfulness practice positively impacts her own life, and she is excited to share it with veterans in an expansive new way.
Veterans who are interested can call in to 1-800-767-1750 with code 66778# at 10 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Veterans are asked to call between 9:55 and 10:05 a.m.; no calls will be taken after as practice will begin. To track participants, Beckley VAMC requests that a veteran call before or after the session to sign in. Call 304-255-2121, ext. 3180, 3126, or 3125. To learn more about Beckley VAMC’s Whole Health Program, visit https://www.beckley.va.gov/services/Whole_Health.asp.
