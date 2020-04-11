BECKLEY – Veterans will be able to use VA Video to call into the Beckley VA Medical Center’s Emergency Department for general medical conditions and speak with a doctor.
The availability will be Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a break from 1 to 1:30 p.m.
Before calling, veterans need to install the VA Video Connect app on a smart device. After the app is installed and tested, veterans will call 304-255-2121 then dial extension 8003.
The medical conditions Dr. Raechal Childers will be able to address are: COVID-19 concerns; cold (stuffy, runny nose, cough, sneezing); earache; eye infection; pain, any type (head, back, foot, leg); rash (such as poison ivy); sinus infection; sore throat, urinary tract infection; allergies; gout; and toothache.
You can learn more at mobile.va.gov/Appstore or by calling the National Telehealth Technology Help Desk at 866-651-3180 or 703-234-4483, Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. EST. The NTTHD can help with getting started, conducting test calls, troubleshooting technical issues and testing your device prior to appointments. Additional help can be found at mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect.
