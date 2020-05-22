Oak Hill, WV (25901)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.