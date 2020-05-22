Fayette County authorities have charged a Beckwith man with sexual assault and other crimes.
According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department recently executed arrest warrants on Calvin Wade Adkins following an investigation of sexual assault allegations. Adkins was arrested and charged with one count of 3rd degree sexual assault, two counts of solicitation of a minor via computer, and use of obscene matter to seduce a minor.
He will now await court proceedings.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or through its Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
The sheriff’s department continues to investigate.
